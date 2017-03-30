Opelousas Police work to rid streets of guns, drugs

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department is continuing its efforts to rid the streets of guns and drugs.

“It’s not tolerated in the city of Opelousas and we’ll be enforcing it hard,” said Opelousas Police Chief, Donald Thompson.

Chief Thompson says lately they’ve been seeing a lot of methamphetamine and marijuana being moved through the city.

“We have a drug problem,” said Chief Thompson.

It’s a problem that the chief says has been prevalent in the city for many years.

In seperate incidents, officers recently arrested four residents and seized $14,000 worth of guns and drugs.

Opelousas resident, Jeff Anderson, believes people turn to drugs because they lack a career

“If they stop sterotyping young guys with felonies or been in a jail, they can get a job,” explained Anderson. “Without a job that’s the only thing they can do is go sell drugs.”

With the summer just right around the corner, Chief Thompson says they expect to see more and more drug dealers take to the streets.

“When it gets hot these little curbside dealers come out more, they start hanging out on corners more,” said Chief Thompson.

The chief says he plans to beef up manpower for the specialized and narcotic units very soon.

“I’ve spoken with the sheriff and these are the type of units that we’re going to have to join forces with and make a joint taskforce to really, really enforce these type of activities,” explained Chief Thompson.

The chief has a message for those thinking about moving drugs across the city of Opelousas.

“You’re going to have to continue looking over your shoulder if you’re trafficking drugs in my city,” said Chief Thompson.