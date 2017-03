ROANOKE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities say a man accused of stealing dog in Jefferson Davis Parish has been arrested.

The theft was reported to deputies on March 19, 2017.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said surveillance video showed John Courtland Simon, 19, taking the Lab/Pitt Bull mix from inside a fenced yard in the 300 block of East 1st Street.

Simon was charged with criminal trespass and theft of animals and booked into the parish jail without bond.

The dog, valued at $200, was recovered.