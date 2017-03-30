Severe weather leaves damage, residents without power in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The storm system that came through Acadiana last night left damage in Jeff Davis Parish.

A barn that was cemented in the ground was lifted in the air, tossed and is now destroyed.

“Yeah, it was definitely a tornado,” said resident Madison Watkins.

Thunder, lightning, hail and strong winds left residents with damage.

“I guess it was about 8:45 p.m. when it sounded like the wind was blowing pretty hard,” said Watkins.

Both of his barns were destroyed by the storm.

One had tin missing and the other was lifted up and tossed.

Watkins was inside of his house when he heard the strong winds and knew he and his family needed to take shelter.

“I was pretty scared,” he admits, “I mean we hunkered down in the closet and you could hear it whistling and I knew something bad was going on. We just stayed hidden and then when the rain let up we came outside and checked everything out.”

As he and his family walked outside at looked at their barns, they were thankful their house wasn’t damaged.

The storm flooded roads, blew over trees, and left 3,000 residents without power because of downed power lines.

“We have guys that’s been working for at least 24 hours trying to get all the poles back up, wires back up to get people back with service,” said Jeff Davis Electrical Co-Op General Manager Michael Heinen. “We have called in some o ther crews from outside of our service territory to come in and help us restore all of the damage.””

Power should be restored to all residents by the end of the day on Thursday.

For more information, call 1-800-256-5332