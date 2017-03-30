Storms cause damage Jefferson Davis Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish took a huge hit during strong overnight storms. 3,000 people were left without power due to last night’s storm.

General Manager of Jefferson Davis Electrical Co-op Michael Heinen shared his thoughts on the storms and the damage they caused.

“We had some poles, electrical poles that have gone down. Sheds blown away, trampolines, everything else that if you left it in the yard, it’s gone. So it was pretty rough”

Heinen says that they are planning on having power restored to all residents by the end of the day. Be sure to tune into KLFY tonight where News 10’s Emily Giangreco speaks with a resident as he tells the terrifying events he went through last night.