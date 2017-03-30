Vigil held for child killed in hot car in Ville Platte

PINE PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY) – A vigil was held for 3-year-old Addison Bertrand, the toddler killed in a hot car in Ville Platte.

The candlelight vigil took place near the baseball park in Pine Prairie.

Balloons were released during the vigil.

Many friends of the family gathered tonight to show their love and support.

“She made friends with everybody. She was a friendly little child, always with the hugest smile on her face too,” said family friend Kasie Lafleur.

State Police say the case is still under investigation.

Once the investigation is completed, the information will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.

Addison died after being left inside a hot vehicle at Heritage Manor nursing home in Ville Platte Tuesday afternoon.