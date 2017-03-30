Wednesday’s severe weather washes out in western Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) – Severe weather overnight knocked out power in some areas, caused flooding, and even washed out a bridge in Acadia Parish.

Trees on the banks of the canal are the only thing keeping the Riverside Road Bridge from floating downstream.

Peggy Frey says she and her son rode out the storm in the bathroom as the heavy wind, rain, and hail swept over their home.

Frey says the closed bridge won’t affect her as much as it will her neighbors.

“I’m fine. It’s going to be the people who live on the north side of the bridge that’s going to have more” Frey said.

Parish Road Manager Michael Schexnider says the usual flooded roads in Acadia Parish are covered. Residents that normally use the Riverside Road Bridge will need to choose an alternative.

“From Riverside Road they can take Highway 1123 which is this way, or St. Jules Road, they all lead back to Highway 97 which is the main road,” Schexnider told News 10

Schexnider says what may have caused the washout could be the aged drift pins that connect the bridge to the pilings.

“Considering the age of the bridge, over 50 years old, it was just rotten and it just kind of lifted up.”

Once the water begins to drain, inspectors will be able to come out and assess the damage, then we’ll have a more accurate estimate about when repairs will be complete.