Zoosiana’s annual Easter event “Eggstravaganzoo” postponed due to weekend forecast

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Officials with Zoosiana (formerly known as the Zoo of Acadiana) have announced a change in dates for its annual spring fundraiser, Eggstravaganzoo.

The event was originally schedule for both days this weekend, April 1st and 2nd, but will now take place on back-to-back Saturdays due to the inclement weather forecast for Sunday.

That puts the event happening this Saturday, April 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and next Saturday, April 8th during the same times.

Officials say purchased tickets may be used either Saturday or for general admission until May 2017.

For more information, contact Zoosiana at 337-837-4325.