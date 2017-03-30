Zoosiana’s annual Easter event “Eggstravaganzoo” postponed due to weekend forecast

By Published: Updated:
(Photo Credit: Zoosiana Facebook Page)

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Officials with Zoosiana (formerly known as the Zoo of Acadiana) have announced a change in dates for its annual spring fundraiser, Eggstravaganzoo.

The event was originally schedule for both days this weekend, April 1st and 2nd, but will now take place on back-to-back Saturdays due to the inclement weather forecast for Sunday.

That puts the event happening this Saturday, April 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and next Saturday, April 8th during the same times.

Officials say purchased tickets may be used either Saturday or for general admission until May 2017.

For more information, contact Zoosiana at 337-837-4325.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s