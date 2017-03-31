24 Baton Rouge-area high school students taken to hospitals after bus crash on I-10 near LaPlace

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: DOTD

LAPLACE, La. (KLFY) – 24 students from Lee High School in East Baton Rouge Parish were taken to hospitals with minor injuries after a crash on I-10 East near LaPlace, WAFB reports.

The crash involved two charter buses. Louisiana State Police say four other people were also taken to area hospitals.

Authorities say all of the injuries are very minor. Both lanes of I-10 East are blocked at the scene of the crash.

WAFB reports that 150 students were being bused to New Orleans for tonight’s Pelicans game as a reward for good behavior.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s