24 Baton Rouge-area high school students taken to hospitals after bus crash on I-10 near LaPlace

24 students from Lee High School in East Baton Rouge Parish were taken to hospitals with minor injuries after a crash on I-10 East near LaPlace, WAFB reports.

The crash involved two charter buses. Louisiana State Police say four other people were also taken to area hospitals.

Authorities say all of the injuries are very minor. Both lanes of I-10 East are blocked at the scene of the crash.

WAFB reports that 150 students were being bused to New Orleans for tonight’s Pelicans game as a reward for good behavior.