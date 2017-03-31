Committee decides on final design for I-49 Lafayette Connector

(The Daily Advertiser) – Despite unanswered questions from the community, the Interstate 49 Lafayette Connector executive committee decided Friday to move ahead with only one design option.

The 1.5-mile section of I-49 between roughly Pinhook Road and the railroad tracks will be elevated.

Carlee Alm-Labar, Lafayette Consolidated Government’s development director, was the only hold-out for continuing to study both the elevated and a semi-depressed, semi-covered option. She was overridden by her boss, Mayor-President Joel Robideax, and others on the executive committee.

