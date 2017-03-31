Crime of the Week

KLFY Published:

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a suspect responsible for a Attempted Homicide.

On March 18, 2017 at approximately 6:44 p.m. Lafayette Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Simcoe St. in reference to shots fired. A male suspect entered the business and shot the owner several times before fleeing the scene. He was seen traveling in a white older model Buick with Louisiana Pelican license plate. He is described as a black male in his mid 20’s, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build with a small afro.

We need your help Acadiana, If you have any information about this crime or know the identity of the suspect, call our tips line day or night at 232-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash.

On the behalf of Lafayette Crime Stoppers I’m Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.

