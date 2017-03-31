Funeral held for fallen Crowley K-9 officer

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A service was held at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home then a processional followed and a burial right here at the Crowley Police Department.

Officer Roscoe’s cremains were escorted by Police Chief Jimmy Broussard and his handler Officer Tate Thibodeaux.

Chief Jimmy Broussard said Officer Roscoe died with dignity and honor.

“He has duties and responsibilities just like any human officer has duties and responsibilities, and he did it with honor and he did it with dignity. And his last duty was exactly what he did. He died protecting his handler protecting the victims and fellow officers. By taking a bullet for them, a fatal bullet,” Broussard told News 10.

The police chief was humbled to see so many people show up to the funeral and line the streets to pay their respects to Officer Roscoe.

He is buried at the fallen officer memorial in front of the Crowley Police Department.

