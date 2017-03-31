Iberia Parish officials taking precautions with Sunday’s risk of severe weather

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – It’s a beautiful Friday in Acadiana, but officials in Iberia Parish aren’t taking any chances as the forecast calls for dangerous winds and possible flooding

Iberia Parish Public Works Director Herman Broussard says they’re taking all the necessary precautions to prevent flooding in the parish.

“We observed our drainage, looking for blocked culverts, debris, leaves, tree branches, or just litter. If there’s an accumulation throughout the drainage we remove all of it to the best of our ability,” Broussard said.

The public works director also recommends residents to rake any leaves lying around drain systems.

“During the rain, the flow of the water, a lot of times those leaves could all pile-up and block off a culvert and that could cause some flooding,” Broussard said.

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard says he’s confident all the planning they’ve done has put them in a good position to avoid any preventable problems.

“We’re prepared as much as we can actually prepare for something where you don’t know what to expect. So we feel pretty confident hat Iberia Parish is in a position right now to withstand whatever’s going to come” Richard told News 10.

Sand and bags are available at the B.O.M, Rynella, Loreauville, Grand Marais, Lydia, Coteau, and Delcambre Fire Stations.