Marksville deputy sentenced to 40 years in prison in 6-year-old’s death, wounding of father

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A law enforcement officer convicted of manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of a 6-year-old autistic boy has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Derrick Stafford, 33, was sentenced to 15 years for attempted manslaughter, 40 years for manslaughter, both are concurrent sentences.

Meaning, the time Stafford is serving his 40-year sentence for the manslaughter charge will count toward his 15-year sentence for the attempted manslaughter charge.

The judge is requiring to Stafford to serve 20 years without parole.

An Avoyelles Parish jury convicted Stafford of manslaughter in the death of Jeremey Mardis and attempted manslaughter for wounding Mardis’ father, Chris Few, on March 24, 2017.

Stafford and another deputy, Norris Greenhouse Jr., 25, were both indicted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the case.

Greenhouse faces a separate trial later this year.

Stafford and Greenhouse opened fire on a car — killing Jeremy Mardis and critically wounding his father — after a 2-mile (3-kilometer) car chase in Marksville on the night of Nov. 3, 2015, according to The Associated Press.

The Advocate reports, that Stafford testified on March 24 that he shot at the car because he feared Few was going to back up and hit the other deputy, Norris Greenhouse Jr.

“I felt I had no choice but to save Norris. That is the only reason I fired my weapon,” Stafford said in court.