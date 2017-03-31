Marksville deputy sentenced to 55 years in prison in 6-year-old’s death, wounding of father

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A law enforcement officer convicted of manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of a 6-year-old autistic boy has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Derrick Stafford was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Jeremey Mardis and attempted manslaughter for wounding Mardis’ father, Chris Few, on March 24, 2017.

Stafford was sentenced to 15 years for attempted manslaughter, 40 years for manslaughter. The judge is requiring to Stafford to serve 20 years without parole.

Stafford and another deputy, Norris Greenhouse Jr., were both indicted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the case.

Greenhouse faces a separate trial later this year.