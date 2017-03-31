New Orleans researcher helps find new species of dinosaur

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – A local researcher is making international news as part of team that discovered a new dinosaur that roamed the Earth in prehistoric times.

Scientists were able to piece together more than just the way this dinosaur may have looked.

After 75 million years, an evolutionary anatomist and biologist from LSU Heath Sciences Center, has unlocked some of the mysteries of a new found species of dinosaur. Dr. Jayc Sedlmayr was part of an international team of five scientists, who discovered a new type of tyrannosaur, a meat eater called Daspletosaurus. It comes from the same line as the Tyrannosaurus Rex. They have a shared concestor; that’s your most recent, common ancestor.

Because of his years of expertise in studying the head anatomy of living dinosaurs, which are birds, and their closest relatives, like the alligator and crocodiles, Dr. Sedlmayr was able to contribute what the nerves and blood vessel system of the Daspletosaurus was believed to be.

“It’s rather remarkable just how much we can pull out about the way these animals functioned, the way they behaved, the way that they lived, the way they interacted with one another,” said Dr. Sedlmayr, Assistant Professor of Cell Biology & Anatomy at LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans School of Medicine.

Using old school anatomy dissection, and new technology to reconstruct possible nerve maps and vessel systems, he believes these tyrannosaurs species, the most extreme killing machines evolution ever produced in 500 million years of vertebrates, had extremely sensitive nerves in the face so it could also be gentle with its eggs, not crushing its hatchlings.

“Not in deepest fantasies of my mind did I expect to reconstruct this hand-like organ of the face of tyrannosaurs. I never saw that coming,” he said.

It’s the same sensitive nerve system in humans that, when not functioning right, can cause migraines.

The Daspletosaurus was about 10-yards-long and developed from a rare form of evolution, where one species gradually morphs into a new one.

You can click here to read more about the discovery.