Pair of street repair projects, lane closures begin Monday in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – LCG’s Public Works Department has announced a pair of road projects that will cause lane closures in some areas of the Hub City next week.

As a part of citywide concrete street repairs, beginning Monday, April 3rd at 7:00 a.m., the 300 block of Settlers Trace Boulevard between Biltmore Way and W. Martial Avenue will have alternating lane closures until Monday, April 10th at 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, lane closures will also go into effect Monday on Camellia Boulevard between Silverstone Road and Stonemont Road.

That project will last until Monday, April 24th at 5:00 p.m.

Public Works Director Tom Carroll says traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times.