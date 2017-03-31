Robideaux says I-49 decision may be delayed

Claire Taylor, The Daily Advertiser Published:

(The Daily Advertiser) – Lafayette Mayor-President told The Daily Advertiser Thursday evening that it’s possible plans Friday to eliminate one design option for the 1.5-mile section of the Interstate 49 Connector may be postponed.

The delay, if it happens, is in response to strong opposition by an I-49 Community Working Group which voted Wednesday to recommend both an elevated option and a semi-covered option be forwarded into the next phase of study.

The executive committee agreed two weeks ago to come to a consensus Friday on eliminating one of the options, with the semi-covered being the most likely to be cut.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. March 31 in the Rosa Parks Transportation Center on Cypress Street in downtown Lafayette. The meeting is open to the public.

