OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish is making sandbags available to residents in anticipation of heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Sandbags will available at the Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas, today and tomorrow until 8 p.m.

Residents are expected to fill their own sandbags so you should bring your own shovel.