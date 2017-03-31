Sandbags available for Youngsville residents

The city of Youngsville has sandbags for residents to prepare for the Sunday’s risk of severe weather.

This weekend were expecting the threat of damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

The storm Wednesday night brought in a good amount of rain leaving the ground saturated.

Youngsville along with the rest of Acadiana is preparing for the potential of localized flooding.

Sand piles are set up in two locations in Youngsville.

One of the locations is off of Iberia Street, where a sand pile is open to the public.

The second location for sandbags is right in front of the public works office.

Joseph Darby who’s a resident of Youngsville says he might take precautions for this storm.

“I have a few things planted, and it makes a difference then, trying to take care of the crop a little bit,” Darby said.

Sand for sandbags in Youngsville is available today and over the weekend.

Don’t forget you’ll have to fill up the bag yourself so bring a shovel.