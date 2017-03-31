Study: Louisiana worst for financial literacy

(The Daily Advertiser) – Louisianians befuddled by household economics and everyday finances aren’t alone in this state.

A study by WalletHub, a national personal finance website, ranks Louisiana dead last in the U.S. for financial literacy.

WalletHub surveyed more than 8,000 Americans using 15 key metrics to measure their financial acumen. The study was done in connection with National Financial Literacy Month, which falls annually in April.

“The issue of widespread financial literacy garnered significant attention in the aftermath of the Great Recession,” WalletHub said. The housing market collapse and the national financial crisis that followed launched what WalletHub called “a societal obsession with debt.”

But being obsessed with personal debt and avoiding it have proven to be two different things. WalletHub said Americans ended 2016 with some $89 billion in new credit card debt.

Mary Fox Luquette, who teaches in the B.I. Moody III College of Business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said she’s neither surprised by the new level of debt nor that Louisianians struggle to grasp the tenets of personal finance.

“No one wakes up one morning and says ‘I think I’ll become a poor person,’” Luquette said. But poor people oftentimes struggle to break free of poverty’s cycles.

In assessing Louisiana as the least financially literate people, WalletHub said it ranked worst for “unbanked households,” 47th on a financial literacy test, 43rd for high school diplomas and 47th for bachelor’s degrees and 42nd both for adults without “rainy day” plans and for people who borrow from “nonbank lenders.”

“Banks charge service fees and poor people live paycheck to paycheck,” Luquette said. “As low as service fees are, poor people can’t afford them. They can’t afford checks and they may not have digital devices to bank online.”

Troubling, too, Luquette said, is that Louisiana people rank 46th in paying only the minimum on their credit cards, which can keep people mired in financial trouble.

“People have become convinced they have to have the best or the latest of things, whatever they might be,” she said. Too many people can’t simply vacation at a state park — they must go to a luxurious island for vacation, instead.

“So they haven’t paid off their credit cards for purchases of clothes, shoes, the dentist and groceries before they go off on an expensive vacation,” she said. “And they charge it all to their credit card.”

Many people don’t compare credit cards and rates, too, she said. Louisiana ranks near the bottom for that, WalletHub says.

That means some consumers leap at the offer of 0 percent financing on a credit card without inspecting the longterm terms, which can carry high interest rates. If you’ve got a lot of debt on a high interest rate card, she said, it’s hard to pay off the card.

Luquette, who writes a personal finance column for The Daily Advertiser, suggested people seek training from an early age on handling personal and household finances. That might come from schools or organizations, she said, and they ought to continue to seek sound advice about handling their finances and avoiding debt.

“It’s almost got to be mandatory,” she said.

New Hampshire, Minnesota, North Dakota, Maine and Virginia finished in the top five among the 50 states and Washington, D.C., for financial literacy.

Here are the states that finished in the bottom five in the WalletHub study:

Louisiana, 51st

District of Columbia, 50th

Rhode Island, 49th

Kentucky, 48th

Mississippi, 47th

On the web: WalletHub’s report: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-and-least-financially-literate-states/3337/