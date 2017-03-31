Three Lafayette men break in to Tiger Stadium

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a break-in at LSU’s Tiger Stadium just after midnight on Thursday, March 31.

Deputies arrived on scene to find three individuals inside the stadium. The three Lafayette men have been identified as Frederick Herrera, 22, Seth Broussard, 20, and Cade Broussard, 21.

After investigation and interview it was discovered that the three entered the stadium through a window boarded up with plywood, in an attempt to take several items out of the stadium.

All three men were arrested for simple burglary.