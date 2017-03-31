Woman’s body found in well overnight in Caddo Parish

Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies found the body of a woman in a well Thursday night on Dixie Blanchard Road, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.

According to a news release, a woman showed up to the police substation and told deputies that she was concerned about not hearing from her 59-year-old sister. The woman told deputies her sister went to the 7000 block of Dixie Blanchard Road to cut grass and she had not heard from her since and she wasn’t answering her phone.

When deputies went to the location, they searched the property after talking to the people who lived there. After about 15 minutes, they found the woman’s body inside a water well.

Prator said the body was removed by Caddo Fire District #1 before being turned over to the coroner’s office. The woman’s name has not been released.

Deputies were called to the same home twice on Thursday because of a property dispute. They are now investigating the death as suspicious.