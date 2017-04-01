96 year old Louisiana woman dies in house fire

Deville, La. (KLFY) A 96-year-old Deville woman died Friday night after a fire destroyed a home she shared with her son, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The body of Lela M. Cole was found inside the Truman Cole Road home after the fire was extinguished. It had been reported just after 7 p.m. “Upon their arrival, firefighters found the manufactured home fully engulfed in flames, with the structure’s roof having completely collapsed,” according to the news release.

Cole’s son, 68-year-old David Cole, was taken to Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital with second- and third-degree burns to his hands and face.

Authorities say the home had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

Investigators have determined that the fire originated in the living room near a sofa and electrical causes are suspected.