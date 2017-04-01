Iberia Sheriff’s Office: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Capt. Wendell Rabon says the suspect in a domestic violence incident Saturday is now dead.

Deputies were called to investigate a domestic violence fight on Spencer Loop just after 4 p.m.

Raborn said when deputies arrived they found the suspect brandishing a knife.

What happened after that, was not released, but Raborn said the deputy was not injured.

A female victim had to be transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

We will continue following this story and have additional details when they become available.

Raborn said Louisiana State Police will take over the investigation.