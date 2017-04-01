Police with guns drawn swarm Duson neighborhood

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police swarmed the 800 block of Third Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday searching for a man who they say is a top narcotics dealer.

Residents of that neighborhood contaced KLFY to say that more a dozen officers in protective gear had their guns drawn and rushed inside a home on their street.

No shots were fired according to the residents.

We contacted Duson Police Chief Kip Judice and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Spokesperson John Mowell who said the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Swat Team in conjuction with Metro Narcotics and the Sheriff’s Office Intelligemce Unit conducted the raid after gathering information for weeks, and then stalked out a suspected drug house before moving on the alleged dealer who they felt was inside.

The suspect was not located, according to Judice.

“He is a local guy with limited resources and its only a matter of time before we get him.”