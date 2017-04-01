Two people killed in tractor trailer crash on I-49

Washington, La. (KLFY) State Police responded to a single vehicle crash Friday morning that occurred on Interstate 49 southbound near Washington.

The crash claimed the lives of the still unidentified driver and passenger.

An initial investigation has led Troopers to determine that the driver was operating an International tractor-trailer southbound on I-49 near mile marker 25.

For reasons still under investigation, police say, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the left side of the roadway near the median.

Police say the driver overcorrected and the vehicle began rotating clockwise and as the vehicle was rotating, it rolled over and struck a guardrail.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts and suffered fatal injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash, police say but as part of the on-going investigation, Troopers obtained blood samples which were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.