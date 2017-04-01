UPDATE: Police with guns drawn swarm Duson neighborhood

UPDATE: The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the 800 block of Third Street in Duson Saturday afternoon in reference to the culmination of a 6 month undercover narcotics investigation headed up the Lafayette Parish Metro Narcotics Investigation with the assistance Lafayette Police, Duson Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Agents have arrested 52 year old Perry Lynn Alleman of Duson who was captured by Rayne Police just after 8 PM Saturday night and transferred to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on drug and weapons charges. Alleman is being held on a $51,000.00 bond.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice issued an appreciative message to all of the Deputies, Officers, and Agents who worked tirelessly during the investigation and this is why the investigation was successful and without injury. “When this many law enforcement agencies work towards a common target it’s a much safer and successful operation.” Judice said.

“Duson residents should feel a little more safe tonight.”

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police swarmed the 800 block of Third Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday searching for a man who they say is a top narcotics dealer.

Residents of that neighborhood contaced KLFY to say that more a dozen officers in protective gear had their guns drawn and rushed inside a home on their street.

No shots were fired according to the residents.

We contacted Duson Police Chief Kip Judice and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Spokesperson John Mowell who said the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Swat Team in conjuction with Metro Narcotics and the Sheriff’s Office Intelligemce Unit conducted the raid after gathering information for weeks, and then stalked out a suspected drug house before moving on the alleged dealer who they felt was inside.

The suspect was not located, according to Judice.

“He is a local guy with limited resources and its only a matter of time before we get him.”