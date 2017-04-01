UPDATE: Suspect charged in connection with hit and run in Jennings that killed 34 year old local woman

Related Coverage Jennings Police identify victim killed in hit and run crash; vehicle still sought

UPDATE: 54 year old Christopher Bergeaux of Evangeline, La. has been charged with Felony Hit and Run, Failure to Report, and Obstruction.

Police say further charges could be added pending review from the District Attorney.

Bergeaux has been booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) The investigation of a fatal hit and run crash that happened on March 28 has led to the questioning and possible arrest of a 54 year old suspect.

Jennings Police say they received information from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office of a 2001 Chevrolet Impala that had damage consistent with the damage from the hit and run fatality.

Police were able to go to the location of the vehicle and determined that it was in fact the vehicle that struck the pedestrian.

34 year old Alesia Renee Dietz of Jennings died in the crash that happened on the Highway 97 overpass at the Jennings/Evangeline Exit.

54 year old Christopher J. Bergeaux of Evangeline, La has been questioned and police say they expect charges to follow.