2 people dead after storm demolishes their mobile home in St. Martin Parish

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Two people died in Breaux Bridge this morning when a suspected tornado demolished their mobile home on Zin-Zin Road in Breaux Bridge.

Major Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two fatalites as a mother and her daughter and says it happened around 10:20 a.m. when their trailer flipped.

They have been identified as 38 year old Francine Gotch and her daughter, 3 year old Neville Alexander.

Eyewitnesses at the scene tell KLFY that the father had stepped out to go to the grocery store before the storm occurred and came back to find the bodies.

Other injuries are being reported by eyewitnesses.

