CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Carencro police and EMTs responded after a body was found inside a room at the Economy Inn Motel on I-49 Frontage Road in Carencro.

Interim Police Chief David Anderson would only comfirm that the body was located on site.

No identity was released and the circumstances surrounding the death were not released.

This is a developing story that we will continue to follow and provide updates as they become available.