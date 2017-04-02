Family members release photos of mother and daughter killed by tornado that swept through their home

It all happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday just as a tornado warning was being issued for St. Martin Parish.

Authorities say 38 year old Francine Gotch and her 3 year old daughter Nevaeh Alexander were both inside the mobile home when it flipped in the 1100 block of Zin-Zin Road.

The husband and father of the victims had just left the home en route to the grocery store and arrived back to discover the bodies.

The family, at this time, is asking the community for prayers.