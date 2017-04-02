Firefighters rescue dog in Scott house fire

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Everyone is okay after a mobile home fire on West Willow Street in Scott Sunday night.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said just after 7 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire located in the Landall Trailer Park.

Sonnier said on arrival they observed heavy smoke coming from inside the mobile home.

As firefighters were preparing to enter the structure, the homeowner, who had escaped informed them that a dog was still located inside.

Crew members entered the structure in an effort to extinguish the fire, while another crew member entered the mobile home to search for the dog.

The search team quickly located the dog, a pit bull, in the rear bedroom and brought him outside to safety, Sonnier said.

The extinguishing crew located heavy fire in the kitchen area and quickly brought it under control.

An investigation of the incident ruled the fire accidental in nature.

Sonnier said the resident was cooking when hot grease ignited, spreading to the wall and cabinets.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident and the family dog is expected to make a full recovery.