ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) State Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting near East Oak and N. Bailey Streets in Abbeville.

Public Information Officer Brooks David said one suspect was shot multiple times by police and had to be transported to a local hospital.

Other details surrounding the the shooting were not released.

David said that no officers was injured in the shooting.

