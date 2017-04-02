Officer Involved Shooting in Abbeville; State Police on scene

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) State Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting near East Oak and N. Bailey Streets in Abbeville.

Public Information Officer Brooks David said one suspect was shot multiple times by police and had to be transported to a local hospital.

According to David, the suspect is in critical condition at Lafayette General Hospital. He said none of the officers were injured.

According to Abbeville Police Chief Tony Hardy, officers have been investigating the area for a couple days now and many neighbors have called complaining about shots fired in the area.

The neighbors did not say who they suspected was firing the shots.