Severe Weather Possible Overnight

It’s been an active weather day across Acadiana.  A tornado watch remains in effect until 2 a.m.

There are no active warnings at the moment.

Some areas in central Louisiana saw over 7 inches of rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Severe storms can be possible overnight into early Monday morning.

These storms can produce hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours, localized flooding, and strong tornadoes.

The timing of the storms will be between now and 3 a.m.

