Severe Weather Sunday

Lafayette,LA(KLFY) One storm caused trouble early Sunday morning in Acadiana leaving large hail behind.

Several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for our Parishes.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for St. Landry Parish and St. Martin Parish until 10:45am.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for St. Landry Parish until 11:30am.

Acadiana remains in a moderate risk for seeing more severe weather later in the day like hail, severe thunderstorms, localized flooding, tornadoes, and damaging winds.

Reports of hail began before sunrise early Sunday morning

This is just the beginning of what we can expect later in the day.

Some areas in Acadiana have already seen over 2″ of rainfall total.