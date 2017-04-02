UPDATE: A fourth person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday night in St. Martin Parish

UPDATE: State Police Public Information Officer Brooks David says a fourth person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash Saturday night on La. 353 in St. Martin Parish.

Police say Lakesha Leon, a 25 year old passenger from Lafayette, succumbed to her injuries late this afternoon at a local hospital.

St. Martin Parish, La. (KLFY) – State Police began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash late Saturday night on La. Highway 353 near Rookery Road in St. Martin Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 47 year old Tyrone Mitchell, 41 year old James Pappillion and 1 year old Kishawn Leon, all of Lafayette.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 20 year old Paul Champagne of St. Martinville, was traveling northbound on LA 353 in a 2010 Ford 150 and struck the rear of a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier operated by Tyrone Mitchell.

Public Information Officer Brooks David says Troopers are still investigating to determine if the Chevrolet was stopped partially in the roadway, facing north.

David said Tyrone Mitchell was wearing a seat belt, but sustained fatal injuries. James Pappillion and Kishawn Leon were both unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries.

The St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced all three dead on scene.

David says Paul Champagne was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. A juvenile in Champagne’s vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. Both Champagne and his passenger refused medical aid on scene.

A passenger in Pappillion vehicle, 25 year old Lakesha Leon was not wearing a seat belt and sustained severe injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

29 year old Kearson Thomas of Lafayette was also a passenger in the vehicle. Police say Thomas was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in this crash but toxicology samples were taken from all drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review upon completion.