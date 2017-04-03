2 accused of possession of marijuana worth $32K in Broussard

(The Daily Advertiser) – Two Lafayette men were arrested Friday after Broussard police found marijuana worth about $32,000 during a traffic stop.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which had reportedly been following a fire truck responding to a crash too closely as it moved in and out of traffic. According to a press release from the Broussard Police Department, the officer conducting the stop detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle initially refused consent to search the vehicle; however, police had probable cause to search the vehicle after BPD’s Canine Team was called to the scene, and after a canine alerted on the vehicle, the press release says.

Police recovered approximately 3.6 pounds of high-grade marijuana worth approximately $32,000, plastic baggies often used for narcotics distribution and $357 in cash.

The driver, Eric Melancon, 25, of Lafayette, was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics and monies derived from drug sales. A passenger, Domingo Gale, 23, of Lafayette, was charged with possession of schedule I narcotics and resisting an officer by providing false information.