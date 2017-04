CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Police in Carencro are investigating the body found in a motel yesterday as a homicide, Chief David Anderson tells News 10.

Anderson identified the victim as Michael Todd Lewis, 50, of Opelousas. Foul play was found through the police investigation.

Lewis’ body was found around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Economy Inn Motel on I-49 Frontage Road in Carencro.