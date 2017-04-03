Commissioner Jay Dardenne authorizes delayed start for state employees

Mykal Vincent, WAFB Published:
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – State workers are being advised to assess the weather situation before reporting to work on Monday, April 3.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is authorizing a delayed start for state employees in all parishes on Monday, April 3 due to the extreme weather affecting Louisiana.

“I urge all state employees to use caution and pay attention to media reports regarding the weather,” Commissioner Dardenne said. “We expect most of the severe weather to have passed through the state by morning, but do not put yourself at risk.”

No state offices will be closed, however employees should report to work if and when it is safe to do so.

If severe weather limits employees’ ability to report to work on time, they should notify their supervisors as soon as possible.

State officials will continue to monitor conditions throughout the state.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1-800-360-9660 or (225) 342-0498.

