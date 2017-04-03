Good samaritan lends a helping hand to tornado victim

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Two people were killed yesterday in Breaux Bridge when an EF1 tornado touched down.

The tornado hit Zin-Zin Road in, destroying a mobile home.

38-year-old Francine Gotch and her 3-year-old daughter Nevaeh Alexander were killed.

Now, the child’s father is receiving some help from a complete stranger.

“I mean if I can help anybody else, I’d be willing to help them,” said Donny Nezat, “I mean, it might be me one day.”

Following the devastating tornado that took the lives of Gotch and Alexander, Nezat knew he wanted to help.

“Just seeing the devastation, knowing that somebody’s out there needing help, I figured we could do something to help him,” he said, “Clean up, just try and get him back on his feet.”

He reached out to KLFY and we were able to introduce him to the father of Nevaeh and husband of Gotch, Edrick Alexander.

“It’s a miracle how God put people together and, you know, when a tragedy like this happen, it’s a miracle,” said Alexander, “I thank everybody for reaching out to give us a helping hand that’s very much, very much, supportive.”

Nezat proceeded to tell Alexander that he wants to help clean up the destruction the tornado left behind.

As he walked around, looking at what little was left, Nezat knew that this was the least he could do.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said, “being this close to home, I mean it could be me just as well as it was him. It may be him helping me one day.”

To honor the lives of Alexander and Gotch, a vigil has been set at the site of the home for 6:30 Tuesday night.