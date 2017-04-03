Gov. Edwards tours St. Martin Parish after deadly tornado

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency for Louisiana after the damages resulting from the severe weather over the weekend.

The governor toured St. Martin Parish where a tornado destroyed a mobile home killing two people.

Earlier today Governor Edwards met with St. Martin Parish leaders to see what he can do for the community and if they need any help cleaning up debris from the storm.

The national weather service marked this as the worst forecast for the state in terms of the likelihood very severe weather events, according to Edwards.

The governor says he also met with the grieving family who lost 38-year-old Francine Gotch and her daughter 3-year-old Neveah Alexander.

Edwards says he spoke with the father, Edward Alexander, to show support and express his condolences.

“I found out he lost everything, not just Francine and his daughter but also all of his possessions and I know that the burial is going to be tough on him both emotionally and also financially,” Governor Edwards told News 10.

An account has been set up at for the family at the St. Martin Parish Farmers and Merchants Bank and encourages the community to donate to get the family back on their feet from this devastation.

Governor John Bel Edwards landing in St. Martin Parish to tour storm damage. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/6k3gHRIbGc — Megan Kelly (@MeganKellyNews) April 3, 2017