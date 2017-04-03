Jennings teen accused of domestic abuse battery, home invasion of girlfriend’s home

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings teenager accused of domestic abuse battery is now in jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said Donavon Beitel, 17, was arrested today after sheriff’s deputies investigated a complaint of a disturbance at his girlfriend’s parents home.

The victim told deputies that Beitel broke the window on the back door of her parents’ residence and entered the home.

Beitel disarmed the victim and pushed her against the wall, authorities say. The victim said she was held against the wall by her arms and face.

The victim told deputies her and Beitel argued for another 5 minutes and then Beitel broke her cellular phone by slamming it on the ground.

Beitel left before deputies arrived at the scene, according to Ivey.

Detectives arrested Beitel on charges of home invasion and domestic abuse battery.

He was booked into parish jail without bond.