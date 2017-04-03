North Carolina defeats Gonzaga 71-65 in NCAA Championship game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the championship game of the NCAA Tournament between North Carolina and Gonzaga (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

North Carolina has its sixth NCAA basketball championship.

The Tar Heels survived an ugly, foul-filled second half to beat Gonzaga 71-65. They scored the final eight points of the game to pull out the win.

___

8:20 p.m.

Gonzaga center Zach Collins is the first casualty of the foul-fest in the NCAA championship game.

The freshman 7-footer fouled out with 5:03 remaining the second half.

___

8:15 p.m.

There were whistles everywhere in the second half of the NCAA championship game — and it certainly kept Gonzaga and North Carolina from getting into any kind of flow.

With eight minutes to go, 39 fouls had been called. That included 22 in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Gonzaga’s Josh Collins, Johnathan Williams, and Przemek Karnowski had four apiece, as did Kennedy Meeks for the Tar Heels.

The foul calls stirred up boos from the crowd and backlash on social media, including a tweet from LeBron James, who said: “Man I can’t watch this anymore man!”

___

8:05 p.m.

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II is shaking off his ankle injuries to lead the Tar Heels’ struggling offense.

Berry had 16 points on 5-for-12 shooting with three 3-pointers through 10 minutes of the second half, providing the only outside shooting punch for the Tar Heels with Justin Jackson struggling.

The rest of the team is 0 for 11 from 3-point range, and fouls were problem for both teams.

___

7:50 p.m.

Gonzaga has found itself in foul trouble just a couple minutes into the second half.

Gonzaga center Zach Collins picked up his third foul less than two minutes into the second half and went to the bench.

Zags coach Mark Few took a gamble and put the 7-foot freshman back in the game, but he picked up his fourth foul at the offensive end with 15:53 left and had to go back to the bench.

Center Przemek Karnowski got up his third foul right after that, but stayed in the game. North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks also got his third foul right around the same time.

___

7:30 p.m.

North Carolina’s prowess on the boards was a major story line in the first half of the national championship game.

Gonzaga held its own early, but let North Carolina get some key boards late that helped the Tar Heels keep it close. Gonzaga coach Mark Few admitted so much, saying “we kind of got crushed there at the end.”

Gonzaga outrebounded North Carolina 25-23.

The half also saw some offensive no-shows for both teams.

North Carolina senior Isaiah Hicks was 1-for-4 from the field, including one turnaround bank shot on a pretty post move that ended up rattling out. The 6-foot-9 forward was 1 for 12 in Saturday’s win against Oregon in the national semifinals.

___

7:10 p.m.

Josh Perkins scored 13 points, and Gonzaga led through most of the first half of the NCAA championship game.

The pesky Tar Heels kept it close, going into the break trailing 35-32.

Perkins, a sophomore guard, averaged eight points a game this season. He had zero field goals in two of the last three games, against West Virginia and South Carolina. His season-high scoring total is 18 points.

For the second game in a row, the Tar Heels had early shooting problems. They shot 31 percent.

It’s been a rough first half for Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski. The 7-foot-1 big man has missed all four of his shots, has three turnovers and had to go to the bench with his second foul.

___

6:55 p.m.

Gonzaga is doing a solid job of blocking out in the first half of the national championship against North Carolina, even getting their guards involved to clean up defensive rebounds.

North Carolina is the nation’s top offensive rebounding team and grabbed two on missed free throws to outlast Oregon in the Final Four, but has had trouble so far getting to the offensive glass.

At one point in the first half, Gonzaga point guard Nigel Williams-Goss blocked off 6-foot-10, 260-pound Kennedy Meeks so the Zags could grab the offensive rebound.

With four minutes left in the half, Gonzaga had outrebounded the Tar Heels 22-16.

___

6:40 P.M.

Gonzaga is throwing a couple different approaches at North Carolina in the first half of the national championship game.

Less than four minutes into the game, Gonzaga put both its big men on the floor — Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski. Collins had his first career double-double in the semifinals against South Carolina.

On the defensive side, Gonzaga is taking the small approach to guarding North Carolina’s Justin Jackson, putting point guard Nigel Williams-Goss on him.

Jackson causes matchup problems because he’s a good shooter and strong off the dribble for a 6-foot-8 player. Williams-Goss is a superb defender, but gives up five inches to Jackson.

The Zags’ decision has worked early in the game, as Jackson has yet to get on track. The standout for Gonzaga has been guard Josh Perkins, who scored 8 points early. He averaged 8 points per game this season.

___

6:20 p.m.

The NCAA championship game is on.

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Gonzaga Bulldogs tipped off in front of another gigantic crowd at University of Phoenix Stadium.

This is nothing new for the Tar Heels. They’ve won five NCAA titles and were in the championship game last year, losing at the buzzer to Villanova.

This is the first NCAA title game for Gonzaga, finally making it in its 19th consecutive tournament appearance.

Retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Steven Powell sang the national anthem.