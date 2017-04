LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police confirm one person has died in crash/vehicle fire that happened on Congress Stree early this afternoon.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Congress Street at Guilbeau Road.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said the roadway at Guilbeau Road will remain closed while officers investigate the crash.

KLFY News 10 has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information is available.