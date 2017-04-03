Police identify man who died in car crash/fire on Congress Street

UPDATE (9:01 p.m.): Police have identified the man who died in the crash on Congress Street as Brad Colby Wedlock, 28, of Lafayette.

Wedlock died after his vehicle was hit from behind, authorities say.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Congress Street at Guilbeau Road is now open following a car crash/fire that left one dead and one injured earlier this afternoon.

The crash and subsequent fire left one man dead shortly before 1:45 p.m., according to Lafayette Police.

Two other people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The 3900 block Congress Street was closed for several hours as police worked to clear the crash and fire.

The crash remains under investigation.