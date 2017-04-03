Suspect killed in New Iberia officer involved shooting identified

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – State Police have identified the man killed in Saturday afternoon’s officer-involved shooting in New Iberia.

Master Trooper Brooks David said Phosowath Sengphong, 60, was shot and killed by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sengphong was in possession of a knife at the of the shooting but David could not provide any further details about the case.

The case remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

When the investigation is completed, Troopers will turn their findings over to the District Attorney, who will determine if any charges are appropriate.