Why the University Ave. underpass floods so often

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – With any major weather event, the University Ave. underpass can absorb a lot of standing water, but DOTD officials have a pumping station connected to that particular underpass to help with heavy flooding.

“The pumps are in place to where they pump out a lot of that water that you see there,” said DOTD spokeswoman, Deidra Druilhet.

Over the weekend, the underpass flooded significantly.

First responders were left rescuing at least three motorists.

DOTD officials say this was just a case of too much rain in a short amount of time.

“The pumps were working, but we had so much volume of water in so little time that it basically overwhelmed the pumps and the pumps weren’t able to keep up,” explained Druilhet.

Druilhet says by the time crews arrived the underpass was already starting to drain out.

She says prior to the severe weather threat, crews tested the pumps to ensure they were working properly.

“They were testing the pumps when they’re properly powered and also they were testing them with the backup generator power and the pumps were working just perfectly under both circumstances,” said Druilhet.

Druilhet attributes the heavy flooding to the significant amount of rainfall.

She says the same scenario applies to the Evangeline Thruway–which also experienced heavy flooding.

“We have drainage systems along that entire area, but if you’ve got too much rain coming down; again at one period of time, then the drainage systems can’t keep up with that amount of rain, so basically that’s what you were seeing there as well,” explained Druilhet.

When asked if DOTD officials would look into possibly putting warning signs at that underpass in the future, Druilhet says that’s something they could possibly take a look at.