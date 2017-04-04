Arrest made in homicide at Carencro motel

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred a motel in Carencro over the weekend.

Chief David Anderson said Corey Kennedy, 37, of Opelousas, was arrested last night for the first-degree murder of Michael Todd Lewis, 50, also of Opelousas.

Lewis’ body was found in the around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Economy Inn Motel. Kennedy was arrested less than 48 hours after the homicide.

Kennedy was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of first-degree murder and unauthorized use of a movable.

Another man, Ronnie Warner, 36, of Opelousas, was arrested for unauthorized use of a movable when authorities discovered Lews’ vehicle in Opelousas.

Warner was also booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.