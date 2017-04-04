Biopic about Master P searches for actors to play leading roles

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – Uptown Group Pictures is holding an open casting for a biographical movie about the live of rap artist, Master P.

The group will hold the casting call Tuesday, April 4 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Historic Carver Theater, 2101 Orleans Avenue.

The group said they are looking for unknown actors to play the starring roles in the film titled King of the South which will take a historical look at the success of Master P in the mid-1990s.

The movie will be filmed primarily in New Orleans in the summer of 2017.

The casting tour will make their final stop in Master P’s hometown of New Orleans on April 4.

Those interested should email a photo and contact information to the casting director before attending the casting call on Tuesday. Those who do not email a photo will not be allowed to enter.

The email address is thekingofthesouth@gmail.com.

For more information, visit their website: www.kingofthesouthmovie.com or call (213) 973-7282.